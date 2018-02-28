The car with which McLaren will celebrate the world debut of their latest hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show next week is something truly unique. The McLaren Senna Carbon Theme is a special take on this already super special and super rare hyper car, featuring colorful accents.

Now, not everybody is going to like the Solar Yellow and Laurel Green detailing that set this car apart at first glance. But when they realize these color pay tribute to the helmet livery of Ayrton Senna, after whom this hypercar is named, they will respect it. The Geneva-bound McLaren Senna Carbon Theme also debuts the ultra-lightweight MSO 7-Spoke Hybrid Carbon Fibre Wheels will be available to order soon as a retailer-fit option.

So naked carbon fiber body, green and yellow accents, special wheels, and Carbon Black Alcantara interior trim are the headlines of McLaren Senna Carbon Theme by MSO. Other little details include Senna ‘S’ emblems on the headrest of both seats and in satin finish Visual Carbon on the end plates of the rear wing and Memphis Red and Vega Blue satin finish centre lock wheel nuts for the MSO 7 hybrid wheels, themselves available in Diamond Cut or Stealth finish.

And in case you have forgotten, the McLaren Senna is a £750,000 hypercar, packing a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 800 horsepower mated to a 7 Speed SSG transmission. As for how much having your Senna customized by MSO will set you back, it depends on the options you choose, but the kind of changes fitted to the Carbon Theme cost about £300,000!

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]