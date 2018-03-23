/Jaguar F-Type SVR Graphic Pack Is for Vain People

The fact of the matter is, the SVR version of the F-Type Jag does not look sufficiently more awesome than the lower versions to appeal to its customers’ sense of vanity. So the company has come up with Jaguar F-Type SVR Graphic Pack that enables them, to some extent, to flaunt their wealth by basically saying “look at me, I’ve got the top dog Jag. Aren’t I brilliant.”

Now, the name, Jaguar F-Type SVR Graphic Pack, suggests the whole thing is about a couple of stickers. But actually there is more to it than that. The pack is designed by JLR special operations division unit thingy, and they couldn’t have left it at some stripes. So besides the six racing-inspired colorways, they have also included in the package carbon fibre bonnet louvres, lightweight forged 20-inch wheels, bespoke tread plates and commissioning plaque.

The colors available for the stripes and 575 lettering include: Yulong White with Firenze Red accents, Santorini Black and Gold, Corris Grey and Ultra Blue, Caldera Red and Black, Ultra Blue and Corris Grey, and Indus Silver and Black.

Jaguar F-Type SVR Graphic Pack is said to add some “visual muscle” to the sports car t complement its real muscles. The SVR boasts a 575 horsepower supercharged V8 engine that enables the car to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 200 mph. The package is a no-cost option for SVR buyers, which is just as well, since the car starts at £112,680 in the UK. It’d have been cruel to ask customers to pay extra for those stickers.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]