/Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Edition Set for New York Debut

Maybe it’s the success of the Black Panther movie, with which Lexus has a relationship, or the fact that black is in trend right now, but the Japanese car maker announced a Black Line version of the RC sports car to be revealed at the New York Auto Show. While the Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Edition itself is yet to be unveiled in full glory, we have the details right here.

Available on all RC 300/350 F SPORT models, Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Edition is actually available in two colors called Caviar and Atomic Silver. Both feature gloss finish for the exterior, complemented with matte black wheels and orange or black brake calipers. The chrome parts of the standard model have been blacked out on this version, along with the grille and the windows. The main features of the interior include orange stitching, black accents and fascia, and exclusive wood-trimmed steering wheel featuring ink black inserts.

Limited to 650 units, the 2018 Lexus RC F Sport Black Line Edition is available with all the four variants as the standard model, including RC 300 with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, RC 300 AWD, RC 350 and RC 350 AWD both with a 3.5-liter V6. Equipment-wise, the special edition benefits from additional goodies such as Navigation + Mark Levinson Audio Package, Intuitive Parking Assist, Moonroof and Triple Beam LED headlamps. Prices for the Black Line RC are as follows:

-RC 300 – $51,730 -RC 300AWD – $53,755

-RC 350 – $54,660 -RC 350 AWD – $56,120

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]