/Official: McLaren 570S Spider Track Pack

In their quest to offer greater variety withing the confines of their two-model production range, McLaren announced the launch of a new optional package for the 570 Spider. The new McLaren 570S Spider Track Pack is for those who want to enjoy racing and alfresco motoring all at the same time.

Not sure if that is the optimum way of going about it, but McLaren 570S Spider Track Pack comes with some nice options that could appeal to customers even if they are never going to put them to use. The main features of the package include carbon fiber interior upgrade with door inserts, tunnel sides, extended gearshift paddles, steering wheel spokes, door and lower centre console, 10 spoke light alloy wheels, light sport exhaust system, and dark palladium roof.

The latter option does not contribute to lightness, but it sure gives McLaren 570S Spider Track Pack a meaner appearance. All in all, the car is about 35 kg lighter than the regular version, which isn’t much, but since you get no upgrade for the 570 hp V8 bi-turbo engine, it is at least a good excuse to justify the £17,160 price tag commanded by the Track Pack. The sport seats and the sport exhaust are nice items to have, but the rest of it, to be honest, you can do without.

“The 570S Spider has already gained a reputation as an extremely accomplished luxury sportscar that is hugely enjoyable to drive on a circuit,” explained Jolyon Nash, Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing, McLaren Automotive. “This new Track Pack brings together in one package design features, specification and popular practical options desirable for track use, further increasing choice for Spider buyers and at the same time offering them even better value.”

