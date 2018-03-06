/Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Is the Weirdest Thing in Geneva Right Now!

While we were expecting to see a new version of Porsche’s Mission E electric concept at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, we definitely weren’t expecting this thing. The Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is a concept Cross Utility Vehicle powered by electricity. And that’s great. Our question is why does it look like an AMC Pacer?

This, maybe, is Porsche’s idea of what an off-road Panamera should look like. But as is always the case with these guys, when they don’t spend much time on design it only means they have been busy perfecting the oily bits… or in the case of Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo the electrical wires. This is about as advanced as EV get right now. It has two synchronous electric motors with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW), resulting in acceleration from to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 200 kmh (124 mph) in under twelve seconds.

But even more impressive than performance is the charging and energy storage systems in the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo. The car features 800-volt fast-charging and can also be charged via induction or a charging dock and integrates seamlessly with a Porsche home energy management system. Porsche is not messing around. They are putting in place a complete and flawless platform so that when they entered the EV market in full, they’d have their game all set and ready to go.

Make no mistake, there will be a production version of the Cross Turismo in the near future. We just hope they change the design and make it a little less vomit-inducing.

