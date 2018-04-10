/2018 Subaru Outback Priced from £29,995 in the UK

The new and much improved 2018 Subaru Outback goes on in the United Kingdom, offering handsome looks and a lot of features for the same price as the last year’s model. Starting from 30 grand for SE and going up to £33,010 for the SE Premium, the new Outback is not a cheap SUV. But with the improvements it now boasts in its latest version it may well be the best value.

Subaru SUVs have a reputation in the UK as being unbreakable, though a bit agricultural, workhorses. They often remain in a household longer than the patriarch who buys them. The new 2018 Subaru Outback is like that, only it now looks rather good, too. While that might put off some of the older fans of the brand, it will attract many more new ones. The SUV looks cool and sporty without comprising on the ruggedness.

The same goes for the interior, where the main highlights include decorative gloss black panels and silver surrounds for a more luxurious look and feel. The 2018 Outback is also a tech-fest. You get all the latest luxury and safety features, such as side view camera mounted at the base of the passenger door mirror, EyeSight safety package with Lane Keep Assist, Pre-collision Braking System and Pre-collision Throttle Management, available 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering the UK-spec 2018 Subaru Outback is a naturally-aspirated 2.5-litre ‘FB25’ petrol. The smooth four-banger develops 175PS at 5,800rpm and 235Nm torque, and it’s actually fairly economical in spite of its size. Subaru claims you can get 38.7mpg from it on the combined cycle with CO2 emissions of 166g/km.

