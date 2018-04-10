/2019 Ford Focus Unveiled – Larger, Comfier, More Fun

Well, those are the qualities they claim. The new 2019 Ford Focus has pretty big shoes to fill, considering the success and popularity of its predecessors. Ford is confident the new model is up to the task. They say they have spent countless hours researching what the customers really wanted.

Turns out customers want a lot of things, because the 2019 Ford Focus comes in a great number of variants, including 4-door sedan, 5-door estate/wagon and 5-door hatchback body styles. Then there is all the trims, including but not limited to Active, Titanium, ST-line. And of course, we’ll get the performance-oriented models to be launched later, ST and RS.

2019 Ford Focus is in some way an all-new product. After all, Ford say they have designed the car basically from scratch, and it shows. The new Focus shares very little with the previous generations. However, it still lacks the joie de vivre of the first-gen Focus, something none of the car that came after that ever managed to capture. The new Focus has a logical, “human-centric” design inside and out, which means it’ll be nice and practical and unsurprising, and also very unexciting.

To be launched with a range of advanced EcoBoost petrol and EcoBlue diesel engines supported by new eight-speed automatic transmission, 2019 Ford Focus is a technological tour de force. Among the main highlights we have the standard selectable Drive Modes, FordPass Connect embedded modem for connectivity on the move, Wireless charging pad, SYNC 3 with 8-inch touchscreen, Head-up display, Active Park Assist 2 (fully auto), Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centring, and…

The new Focus will be available in the UK in seven trims: Style (at £17,930), Zetec (£19,300), ST-Line (£21,570), ST-Line X (£24,050), Titanium (£21,550), Titanium X (£22,820) and Vignale (£25,450).

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]