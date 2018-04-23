/2019 Toyota Avalon MSRP Confirmed, Starts at $35,500

The radically improved 2019 Toyota Avalon is gearing up for launch in the U.S. market in May. The unique and rather interesting sedan starts at $35,500, making the game that much harder for Korean and European rivals in this segment. The Avalon comes in two V6 and Hybrid variants.

Now, 2019 Toyota Avalon does start from 35 grand, but to get all the good equipment and technological features you have to pick one of the higher trim levels, and naturally they cost more. Spec your Avalon right, and you could end up with Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Auxiliary Turn Signals, Yamaha wood and aluminum cabin accents, Engine Sound Enhancement, Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), 10-inch Head-Up Display (HUD), JBL audio system, and…

The Kentucky-built 2019 Toyota Avalon can be had with a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder and 650-volt electric motor mated to the CVT transmission. It is good for a total output of 215 horsepower. If petrol is your poison, the 3.5 liter V6, old-fashioned though it is, delivers 301-horsepower, 267-lb.-ft. The V6 is also fairly economical thanks to VVT-iW system employed on the intake cycle, with VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing – Intelligent) activated on exhaust. It averages 26 mpg, while the hybrid can manage up to 44 mpg.

PRICING* GAS HV Touring $42,200 Limited $41,800 $42,800 XSE $38,000 $39,000 XLE $35,500 $36,500

*MSRPs exclude the Delivery, Processing, and Handling (DPH) Fee of $895.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]