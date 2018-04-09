/Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo Unveiled with 815 hp

Originally designed for PlayStation, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo now become a real race car – or rather race taxi. The insane electric concept will be deployed as a supporting act for the Formula E races, starting from Rome event next week, taking Audi’s customers and guests for a spin in the passenger seat.

This amazing creature, which truly looks like it belongs more to the virtual world than the real one, is powered by three 200 kW electric motors. Naturally, it is four-wheel-drive, which means the 1,450 kg Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo sports car can make efficient use of its 600 kW (815 horsepower) output to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. Seeing as it is the precursor to future Audi electric sports cars, we are glad it boasts that kind of specs.

Design-wise, Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo is inspired by Audi 90 quattro from 1989. Granted, the resemblance is more apparent in the livery than the actual design of the components, but still. What we like best about this car, though, is the spaceship-like noises it makes as it goes around the race track:

“This is what we are particularly proud of,” says Audi’s chief designer Marc Lichte. “Although the design of a virtual vehicle allows much greater freedom and the creation of concepts which are only hard to implement in reality, we did not want to put a purely fictitious concept on wheels. Our aim was a fully functional car. The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo shows that electric mobility at Audi is very emotive. This car incorporates numerous elements of our new design language such as the inverted single frame in the vehicle’s color that will be typical for our new e-tron models.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]