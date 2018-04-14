/Canada Gets Exclusive McLaren 570S Spider MSO

McLaren’s MSO special editions are usually destined for China or the Arab countries. This time though, thanks to luxury car importer Pfaff Automotive, Canada gets one in form of McLaren 570S Spider MSO Canada Commission. Limited to only five units, this MSO celebrates McLaren’s racing and road-car history in Canada.

The unique design elements that set the Canada-special McLaren 570S Spider MSO apart from other models include, on the outside, Silica White paintjob with exterior trim tinted in red carbon fiber,10-Spoke Lightweight Forged Wheels in Stealth Finish, white accent stripes on the sills, and most important of all, white Canadian flags replacing the ‘570S’ script on the door blades and Canadian Maple Leaf accents on the rear.

This car also comes as standard with the Carbon Fibre Exterior Packs and MSO Defined Carbon Fibre accents which are expensive extras available for all 570S model. Moving inside, you will find the most practical McLaren to feature black leather Alcantara upholstery complemented with a red Alcantara roof liner and red Alcantara steering wheel with white ‘12-o’clock mark. There is maple leaf accents here as well, and a commemorative Canada Commission plaque.

Three of the McLaren 570S Spider MSO Canada Commission will be available for purchase through McLaren Toronto, while one each will be available through McLaren Vancouver and McLaren Montreal.Each one is priced at $353,206 CAD before taxes and destination.

