/Exclusive: Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabrio in GT Silver

In recent years the majority of Porsche Exclusive products have been elaborately done, over the top, heavily garnished cars with flamboyant colors and more than necessary extra parts. But these guys can do subtle as well, as shown by this nice and classy Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabrio.

This handsome car is finished in a special shade called the GT Silver Metallic. The color alone has a big effect on classing up this 911, even though it may not appeal to the typical Exclusive customers who usually want vibrant and in-your-face color that would best show off their wealth. Complementing the paint work on this Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabrio is a set of exclusive wheels with brushed spokes and black lips, body-paint aero parts including rear diffuser, and exclusive engine grille.

The exterior is further enhanced by a contrasting interior finished in bordeaux-red. Granted, it might be too red for some people, as the dashboard, seats, pillars, consoles and door cover are all wrapped in fine leather dyed in that color. But there are nice little details to soften the blow, such as the black seat backs, aluminum trims, and metal air vents which look particularly cool and we reckon are going to be among the most popular options on Porsche Exclusive catalog for 911 models.

So as you see not all Exclusive models have to be chintzy, vulgar things designed to appeal to the vanity of their owners. They can be properly cool and dignified if you spec it up right, or use this Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabrio as template!

