/Fashionable Mac: McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection

For the first time ever McLaren has collaborated with a Chinese fashion designer to release a uniquely styled model in extremely limited numbers. The McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection is styled with inputs from a Chinese designer of the same name, Cabbeen, and it’s limited to just five units for the entire world.

Right now China is the market every car maker is trying to please and this trick seems to be a good way of pandering to the Chinese public. That is not to say McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection is rubbish. On the contrary, the design is pretty classy, even all those dragon motifs.

On the outside McLaren 570GT Cabbeen Collection features a MSO Obsidian Black paint finish, garnished with hand-painted dragon door inserts. Complementing the golden dragons is a set of 15-Spoke GT wheels and brake calipers all finished in Bespoke Gloss Speedline Gold. The interior features are in the same vein, and consist mainly of rear luggage deck featuring vivid gold embroidered dragon sewn by Kang Huifang, a preserver of Chao Embroidery, which is apparently a big thing over there.

“McLaren Special Operations is dedicated to providing customers with tailored choices that offer them almost endless personalisation alternatives,” commented, Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. “As a fusion of contemporary British design style and Chinese classic art elements, the 570GT MSO Cabbeen Collection was created to satisfy Chinese customers’ desire for individualisation and is further evidence of the growing interest in MSO services in the China market.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]