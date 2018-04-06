/2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Porsche Exclusive Options

We are used to see Exclusive Manufaktur goodies mostly on Porsche’s family-oriented models like Panamera, Cayenne and Macan. This time though, they are introducing a bunch of cool option for one of their super sports. It’s a Porsche 911 GT3 RS garnished with exquisite exterior and interior appointments.

The first thing you notice about this Porsche 911 GT3 RS Exclusive is the unusually serious color scheme. Normally the RS model come with vibrant, lively colors, made even more eye-catching with contrasting accents and stripes and graphics. This RS comes in deep black with no writings or stripes on it, which combined with the dark aero parts and accents give the whole thing a menacing look.

But the dark paint work would not have looked so cool were it not for the Exclusive wheels. Finished in “satin aurum” which is s classy shade of gold, the rims make the nicest contrast possible with black of the body and bring a touch of exquisite luxury to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. We’re not sure about the yellow brake calipers, but we’re sure the Manufaktur can swap them for grey or black ones upon request.

The unique exterior of this GT3 RS is complemented with an equally exclusive interior. Bring a lightweight RS model, the car makes greater use of Alcantara than leather. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be luxurious. Throughout the cabin you will find yellow stitching of such high quality, they appear to have been applied by a surgeon. The stitching enhance the visual appeal of the cabin without taking away from its motorsport feel.

