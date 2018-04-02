/Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Exclusive Manufaktur

With all the new production models and concepts coming out in the past months, we justifiably haven’t been hearing much about Porsche Exclusive. But they have been busy, and we will gradually get to see the fruits of their efforts. Here’s one of their takes on the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

While Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur do accept one-off, bespoke projects in which they create a one-of-a-kind treatment for you, their more mainstream projects feature subtle improvements. It’s more about the substance with these guys than showing off. So while a Porsche aficionado will instantly recognize the differences between this and a normal model, the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Exclusive here may seem pretty standard to an uninterested eye.

The first telltale sign of this car’s exclusiveness is the Crayon paint work. It is by far the coolest and most dignified yet sporty color Porsche has on offer today. It is complemented on the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Exclusive with body parts such as extended skirts and rear diffuser insert and fancier tailpipes. Porsche Exclusive does not do wings for Panamera and Cayenne models, but you do get some nice and expensive looking wheels.

The real beauty of the Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo Exclusive, however, is inside. In the cabin you find super fine Mocha colored leather, suede headliner, and the most amazing wooden trim package garnished with metal inserts. There is also contrast stitching and polished metal plaques and emblems, adding to the aura of luxury with which this model oozes.

