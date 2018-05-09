/2018 Ford Fiesta ST (UK Spec) Starts at £18,995

In the world of mini hot hatchbacks the Ford Fiesta ST has long been the absolute king. There are many things to like about this little thing, including value, which is not really a factor associated with fun cars like this. The latest 200 horsepower 2018 Fiesta ST is on sale in the UK from £18,995.

Now, 19 grand is not exactly cheap for a supermini, but you have to take into account that Ford Fiesta ST is no ordinary supermini. Not that long ago if you wanted 200 horsepower/290 Nm of torque and an engaging drive you had to go to the sports sedan segment and spend a lot more. The ST offers the joys of a sports car with the practicality, convenience and economy of a small hatchback. You can’t have more fun for that kind of money while still doing of 47.1mpg, and CO2 emissions of 136g/km.

2018 Ford Fiesta ST is available in the UK in three and five-door bodystyles. The former starts at 19 grand and the latter from £20,645. Standard kit on all models includes electric, heated door mirrors, Ford’s SYNC3 DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, cruise control, and NCAP Pack, which includes Lane-Keeping Alert and speed limiter. There are higher trims, of course, if you want more luxury with such items as climate control, heated Recaro front seats and blue seatbelts, B&O PLAY premium sound system and Ford SYNC3 DAB radio.

Those who are willing to spend more will find some intriguing items on the options list. There is the £850 Performance Pack adds Quaife LSD, launch control and performance shift lights, 18″ alloy wheels and red brake calipers for £350 and £75 respectively, full LED headlamps (£600), available on ST-2 and ST-3 models, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert (£475).

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]