/2018 Porsche Boxster GTS Review

The first Porsche Boxster was introduced in 1996 as the manufacturer’s entry-level sports car. At present, the Boxster has approached its third generation and has just undergone the GTS facelift enabling it to offer increased power for unimaginable speed and unique features to complement its performance. It might just be one of the greatest Porsche’s around.

Overview

As you’d expect, the new GTS has a stand-out front fascia with increased air intakes below the headlamps and a bigger width of the lower grille for improved cooling and aerodynamics – this facelift was clearly designed to challenge nearly every road at speed. With that said, there’s obviously more to the Boxster GTS than you can imagine – the central section is also much sportier, while the slats in the side vents have been removed and replaced with much better, fine mesh in certain parts.

What’s it Like Inside?

Inside the Boxster GTS, it appears the cabin is heavily based on the most recent version – with only a few features to differentiate it from the first. Put that aside, Porsche has fitted the Boxster GTS with a brand-new dashboard that has revised A/C vents and a cluster of updated instruments too. But that’s not the only improvement the manufacturer has made as the Boxster GTS also features a revised steering wheel with new spokes and a new centre section that bears a closer resemblance with the one seen in the 911 – which we think is much better for all petrol-heads and eager enthusiasts wanting the full sports car experience.

What’s it Like to Drive?

The all-new Boxster GTS sure is shiny and new on the inside, but more importantly, what do we know about the experience? Porsche’s GTS version of the Boxster is much like the outgoing model and is quite obviously based on the Boxster S under the hood. The Boxster GTS gets its juice from a 2.5-litre flat-four which puts an end to the nameplate as a naturally aspirated model. But, even despite the upgraded performance ability and all the facelifted features, you expect just a little bit more than that! Even so, we can’t really shame Porsche for the latest GTS version of the Boxster – there’s just enough kick to make it stand out from the crowded Boxster family.

Engine and Performance

In terms of the engine and performance, there’s not much that you don’t receive from the new Boxster GTS – with its 2.5-litre flat-four engine, 365 horsepower and a staggering top speed of 180mph, acceleration from 0 to 60 should take no more than 4.3 seconds – which just shows how much effort and time Porsche has dedicated to its youngest member of the Boxster family.

Verdict

Simon Mitchells of Georgesons Cars said, “I’ve always been a huge fan of Porsche’s, they’re a great driver’s car. Their range has something for every level, the Boxster is the perfect introduction to a fast car, on the other end of the spectrum is the 918 Spyder; a truly ludicrous car!”

