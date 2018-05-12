/Porsche Cayenne Coupe Is a Real Possibility Now

Reports from Germany suggest Porsche is done toying with the idea of a sport activity, or coupe, SUV. This time they are doing it. The Porsche Cayenne Coupe, as it will be called, could arrive as soon as 2019, and sadly there is a good chance it could look as unsightly as what you see in this speculative rendering here.

That is how coupe SUVs look like and if Porsche Cayenne Coupe wants to compete with the X6 and the GLE, it has to follow suit. And if that means a big hump in the back, so be it. That would pretty much be defining feature of the Cayenne Coupe, as the rest of the vehicle will be based on the latest version of the regular Cayenne. It even gets the same trims and engines. That’s a unPorsche-like thing to do, isn’t it?

What we mean by that is, Porsche has always put substance ahead of trend. They have never made a car that was just a spin-off model to capitalize on the success of a popular model… wait a minute, they do it all the time, with the most recent example that springs to mind being the Cayman. That car is a Boxster with a solid roof and fans don’t seem to mind. So why shouldn’t Porsche try the same with the Cayenne?

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe will be a regular Cayenne with a sloping roof. And it will sell like hot cakes with strawberry frosting!

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

