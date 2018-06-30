/Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Is a DB11 on Steroids

Knowing that people these days like exclusivity, even if it’s just a superficial kind of exclusivity, Aston Martin decided that instead of launching a DB11 S, they would call it a different thing and it would become more appealing. And they have been right, because this Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks damn irresistible, even if underneath it is just a hotted up DB11.

Okay, maybe it’s not fair to call the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a beefed-up DB11. This thing has all the properties of a proper supercar. Besides the artsy body panels that adorn the standard DB11 body to make the new DBS, the Superleggera benefits from supercar-like power. It has an upgraded version of the 5.2 liter AMG bi-turbo V12 engine with 725PS and 900Nm of torque. That power gives the car a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 211 mph.

While the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks too DB11-like for an all-new model, those who know their vintage Astons will recognize nods to some of the company’s iconic models in the design of this car. The shape of the grille, the bonnet, the side strakes, and the quarter panels, these are all modern interpretation of old Aston design cues. The interior though, that is just a DB11 cabin wrapped in fancier material, which is probably why they haven’t released too many pictures of it.

You can buy the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera third quarter of this year, with prices starting from from £225,000 in the UK, EUR 274,995 in Germany and $304,995 in the USA.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]