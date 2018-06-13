/Aston Martin Rapide AMR Revealed in Production Trim

The next AMR limited edition model Aston is putting into production after the DB11 AMR is the Rapide. Marking the brand’s 2018 Le Mans campaign, the Aston Martin Rapide AMR is said to be a four-door racing car for the streets with a 603 PS powertrain.

With only 210 copies to be made, the Aston Martin Rapide AMR has little problem justifying its price tags: £194,950 in the UK, $240,000 in the US and €229,950 in Germany. The sexy sedan features design cues from Aston’s super special Zagato models, and boasts a carbon fiber aero kit consisting of front splitter, sills, rear diffuser and boot lid lip spoiler as well as large ventilation inserts. The kit is complemented with tasteful racing stripes, painted brake calipers and 21 inch wheels with a unique design.

The beating heart of this English brute is a 6.0-litre V12 tuned at 603PS and 630NM of torque for use in the Aston Martin Rapide AMR. It comes with a special qua tailpipe exhaust system and takes the AMR from rest to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.To ensure the sedan also handles well they have given it huge carbon ceramic brakes, sport lowered suspension, and ultra-high performance Michelin Super Sport tyres. And these have all been tested at the Nurburgring.

Aston Martin President & Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andy Palmer, commented: “AMR takes technology and inspiration from our motorsport programme to amplify the sporting prowess in our road cars which is clear to see in the Rapide AMR, Aston Martin’s most extreme, 4-door sports car. With enhanced performance, sharper dynamics and more powerful design language, Aston Martin has taken Rapide to new and exciting extremes.”

