/Audi RS Q8 Looks Predictably Awesome

So a day after the debut of the new Audi Q8 SUV, and with a certain degree of inevitability, here comes a rendering of that car’s hotted-up version. In this case the hot version is called the Audi RS Q8 and it looks about 110 percent better than the standard model, especially in this color.

Now, to be honest with you at this point we don’t know much about the specs of the standard Q8, let alone the RS version. We don’t even know if there is going to be an Audi RS Q8 in the first place. But if anyone from Audi is reading this and seeing this picture we beseech them to go into the head office tomorrow and try to make the case for it. The RSQ8 deserves to exist on its looks alone.

It also deserves to be made because it will be a brilliant machine, technically. Now, again, we don’t know what sort of powertrains the Q8 is giong to get, save the fact that they will be mild hybrid. But we are going to speculate on the engine in this imaginary Audi RS Q8 for the sole reason that it is fun to do so. We would like to see Bi-Turbo V8 in it, of course, but a mild hybrid V6 also sounds good and seems to be more in tune with the times. After all, Audi knows how to extract massive power out of any engine regardless of the size.

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

