/Hyundai and Audi Partner Up for Fuel Cell Development

If you were still in doubt as to whether Hyundai has made it as a big, respected, international car maker, this new ought to convince you once and for all. The Korean company has teamed up with a German giant, Audi, for the development of fuel cell electric vehicles components and technologies.

Audi has toyed with the idea of FCEV for a bit, but they have never seemed terribly serious about it. They are more fond of their electric e-tron projects. But on the off-chance this whole fuel cell thing might get somewhere, they have accepted Hyundai’s hand of friendship. The Koreans have been actively developing fuel cell cars for the past decade, and though their efforts have borne little fruit as far as a proper production car is concerned, they have made a lot of headway and gained lots of valuable experience.

The cross-license agreement between Hyundai and Audi also covers their affiliates, such as Kia and VW, meaning they will equally share the patent licenses for every new technology developed, meaning said technology could be used in cars belonging to those brands as well. Audi is particularly keen to gain access to Hyundai’s FCEV parts supply chain and leverage it to implement a network for future production models.

“This agreement is another example of Hyundai’s strong commitment to creating a more sustainable future whilst enhancing consumers’ lives with hydrogen-powered vehicles, the fastest way to a truly zero-emission world. We are confident that the Hyundai Motor Group-Audi partnership will successfully demonstrate the vision and benefits of FCEVs to the global society.” Euisun ChungVice Chairman at Hyundai Motor Company

