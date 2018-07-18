/2019 Ford Focus Euro NCAP Rating Revealed

Euro NCAP revealed today the safety rating for the new 2019 Ford Focus, and it’s a good one. Actually, it’s a great one, seeing as it’s the highest rating they give out. Yes, the new Focus is a 5-star car as far as ENCAP is concerned, and one of the first vehicles to be awarded the highest rating under new, more stringent tests.

2019 Ford Focus goes a bit further than the usual requirements from a family hatchback in terms of safety, adding technologies such as Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection. Euro NCAP was particularly fascinated by the latter, which can detect people in or near the road ahead, or who may cross the vehicle’s path. The system alerts the driver of the impending danger, and if he or she does not react in time it will automatically apply the brakes. No wonder then this is a 5-star car.

Other safety highlights of the 2019 Ford Focus you may find interesting include Adaptive Cruise Control now enhanced with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centring, and Lane Keeping Aid and Intelligent Speed Limiter, Adaptive Front Lighting System with new camera-based Predictive curve light and Sign-based light that pre-adjust headlamp patterns, Evasive Steering Assist, Wrong Way Alert, and…

“Think back to when you took your driving test, and how hard you had to concentrate to be safe on the road. Driving hasn’t become any less demanding – we have become more accustomed to pressure. Technologies like Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection will reduce the demand on drivers, helping them focus their attention and be more confident at the wheel,” said Helmut Reder, Ford Focus global vehicle line director.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]