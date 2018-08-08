/Ford Focus ST Diesel Gets a Mountune Upgrade

It’s about time the electronic gurus at Mountune showed some love to the Ford Focus ST Diesel. It is usually the petrol model that get all the attention, but this time they’ve come up with a modest, easy to implement and inexpensive kit for the diesel model, and it is well worth considering.

As always, the beauty of Montune kits is that they’re plug and play and the tuner supplies everything you need to hook them up. The m460D kit for the Ford Focus ST Diesel includes an OBDII flashing cable, dongle, performance calibration and a mountune badge. It is good for an extra 20bhp and 50 Nm of torque, which translates into better acceleration. The kit will reduce the 0-60mph time by 0.7 seconds and cut the 31-62mph time by 0.5 seconds. You can have the kit installed at Montune HQ in which case it costs you £350, or do it yourself and pay £429 (because the DIY cable and dongle are different).

“mountune has been producing market-leading power upgrades for over a decade and this is the first time we’ve been able to unlock the potential in a ST diesel product”, says David Moore, Global Brand Manager. “The standard Focus ST diesel is a great base car, but with the m460D kit installed we’ve been able to make it smoother, quicker and generally even more fun to drive.”

