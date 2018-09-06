/Hamann Porsche Cayenne Diesel by Fostla

What we have here is another timely upgrade package for a popular car. With the new 2018 Cayenne now in the showrooms, this Hamann Porsche Cayenne seems to be the ideal car for those who can’t afford the new model. Or just want to keep the old one, only give it a little TLC.

Prepared by Fostla, the Hamann Porsche Cayenne Diesel you see here is a great example of what can be achieved with only a few well-chosen mods. You can pickup a clean second-hand Cayenne, if you don’t have one already, and for a reasonable cost have it tuned to this specifications. And what you end up with is a sexy SUV that is cooler even that the all-new Cayenne.

The 4.2 liter diesel V8 engine in the Hamann Porsche Cayenne was judged decent enough at 380 horsepower and 820 Nm of torque by the tuners involved. So they went straight to visual mods, and installed a Hamann Guradian Evo wide body kit. The package comes with a complete set of bumpers, overfenders, skirts, and aero parts. The kit is then paired with a set of Hamann Anniversary Evo II Black Line rims in 10,5×22 size. The wheels rock tires of size 295/30 ZR22 (103Y XL) on the front axle and 335/25 ZR22 (105Y XL) on the rear axle.

Last but by no means least, Fostla has wrapped the whole thing in a super cool brushed black color that goes well with the overall styling. As for how much something like this would cost you today, this particular Cayenne runs for around 45,000 EUR all in.

