/2018 Bentley Continental GT Officially Unveiled

Yes, it’s as good as we were all hoping! The Speed 6-inspired 2018 Bentley Continental GT is now official and boy is it beautiful. The old GT has been around since the stone age, but turns out the replacement was well worth the wait.

Slimmer lights and an overall curvier and more hunkered-down look are the main features of the new model. 2018 Bentley Continental GT has lots of fine details in its design. You have to be an aficionado to understand them all. But everyone can appreciate how good they look. The chrome strip around the sills, for instance, or the retro rear hatch. In short, the design of the 2018 Continental GT is a five-star job.

Another good news is the W12 engine has not been ditched. For use in the 2018 Bentley Continental GT the motor is revised and upgraded. It now makes 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm (664 lb.ft.). That translates to 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds (0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds) and top speed

of 333 km/h (207 mph). You get a dual-clutch, eight-speed transmission and all-wheel-drive, plus adaptive chassis with Bentley’s intelligent 48-volt Dynamic Ride System.So the new Grand Tourer is great to drive as well.

As for the interior, while the design is largely familiar, there are nice new details to keep you amused. The coolest feature is a rotating display that houses a 12.3” touchscreen with one of the best satnavs you ever saw. 10 speakers and 650 Watts are standard, while a Bang & Olufsen and two better systems are also available. It just remains for Bentley to reveal the price of this bad boy. Then we would know by how much we cannot afford it!

