/2018 Porsche Cayenne – Details, Specs, Pricing

New boss, same as the old boss, only better. That is how you can describe the new 2018 Porsche Cayenne SUV. An untrained eye won’t notice any difference whatsoever over the previous model, but subtlety is the key here. The new Cayenne is by far the most exquisite yet.

So let’s not talk about the design and instead focus on what makes this car a great SUV. Here’s some facts and figures. 2018 Porsche Cayenne boasts 770 litres of luggage space – 100 more than before. The car is physically bigger than its predecessor, in fact. The standard Cayenne comes with a six-cylinder turbo engine delivering 340 hp and 450 Nm. The Cayenne S, meanwhile, packs 440 hp and 550 Nm.

As a result, the Cayenne accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds (5.9 seconds with the Sport Chrono Package). The 2018 Porsche Cayenne S does that in just 5.2 seconds (with Sport Chrono Package: 4.9 seconds). The former has a top speed of 245 km/h, the latter 265 km/h. You get a new eight-speed Tiptronic S gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM), plus optional rear-axle steering, air suspension, roll stabilisation. These are parts of integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control system. Those interested in sporty driving can also select Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC).

Every 2018 Porsche Cayenne now gets LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) available as option. The new SUV also debuts the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB). These high-performance brakes comes only with 20 or 21 inch wheels and white brake calipers to set them apart. Another highlight would be Porsche Advanced Cockpit featuring a 12.3-inch full-HD touchscreen. Porsche Communication Management (PCM) is integrated into this along with Porsche Connect.

Prices for the new Cayenne start at EUR 74,828 for the regular and EUR 91,964 for the S model. You can place your order right now.

