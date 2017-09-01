/Renault Alaskan Pickup Truck Now on Sale in Europe

Having proven itself in Latin America, which served as a test market for it, the Renault Alaskan pickup truck is now ready to take Europe by storm. The pickup market is heating up in the green continent with more and more brands entering the segment with brand-new products.

Well, to be honest they are still testing the uncharted waters here. That is why many of these products have the same underpinnings. The 2018 Renault Alaskan shares its nuts and bolts with a Nissan truck which also underpins the new Mercedes X-Class. But that does’t mean the Alaskan is a bad truck. Quite the contrary. The big French workhorse seems to have all it needs to succeed. It comes with dynamic looks, robust build, and excellent capabilities.

Powered by a 2.3-litre dCi engine, Renault Alaskan offers three driving modes of 2WD, 4H and 4Lo. It also features a ladder chassis and multi-link rear suspension. That means you will never find yourself stuck. The truck is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or seven-speed automatic transmission and electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD). Also available are Anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic stability program (ESP), Electronic braking distribution (EBD), Emergency brake assist (EBA), Traction control system (TCS), Active emergency braking (AEB).

2018 Renault Alaskan truck also benefits from a nice interior equipped with decent features. It looks utilitarian, but you get all the amenities including a 7-inch touchscreen featuring 360-degree camera. There’s even USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite-navigation with live traffic information. This truck, then, seems to be a vehicle for every opportunity. This is going to change how the Europeans feel about pickups.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]