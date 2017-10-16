/2018 Hyundai Kona Priced from £16,195 in the UK

One of Hyundai Motors’ secrets of success is that in any given segment they often try to supply both the car and the rival. That is the case with the 2018 Hyundai Kona and its sister car, Kia Stonic. Both cars are roughly the same size, they offer the same sort of features, and their starting price is also very close. But the Kona is an altogether more premium product.

For one thing, the 2018 Hyundai Kona UK spec comes with a 177PS 1.6 T-GDi with 7 speed DCT and 4WD. With the Stonic you can only go up to 120PS and no four-wheel-drive. In fact, 120PS is what you get from a very basic Kona for £16,195. Even at this price though, the Kona is pretty well equipped. Standard kit includes 16” alloy wheels, body coloured bumpers, door handles and door mirrors, as well as rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light, seat height adjustment and 60/40 split folding rear seat, air conditioning with rear air vents, LED lights, cruise control with speed limiter, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors and electric front and rear windows, plus a 5 inch display with DAB radio.

The top of the line Kona with the 177PS engine costs £24,995 and adds technology features such as LED headlamps with High Beam Assist and static bending function, as well as LED rear tailamps, a drivers supervision instrument cluster with 4.2” LCD multifunction screen. KONA Premium GT also adds the Safety Pack which includes Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition. Specs for other tirm levels are listed below.

2018 Hyundai Kona UK pricing and specs:

Model Fuel CO2 (g/km) Price P11D Value S 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual Petrol 117 £16,195.00 £15,980.00 SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual Petrol 125 £17,495.00 £17,280.00 Premium 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual Petrol 125 £18,795.00 £18,580.00 Premium SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS 6 speed manual Petrol 125 £21,195.00 £20,980.00 Premium GT 1.6 T-GDi 177PS 7 speed DCT 4WD Petrol 153 £24,995.00 £24,440.00

From £17,495 the KONA SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual builds on S trim level by offering customers additional external equipment including 17” alloy wheels, roof rails and fog lamps. Additional SE interior equipment includes leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and electric driver’s seat lumbar support. KONA SE comes as standard with a parking system including rear parking sensors and rear camera, with 7” touchscreen centre console display including smart device integration with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Moving further up the range, the KONA Premium 1.0 T-GDi 120PS Manual at £18,795 continues with SE specification, with external changes including 18” alloy wheels, chrome surround to the black front grille, Anthracite finished side body garnish, and silver rear skid plate and side body mouldings. Premium trim also introduces climate control with automatic defog function, automatically dimming rear view mirror, automatic windscreen wipers and solar glass to the front windows and windscreen, with privacy glass to the rear windows and tailgate glass. Convenience features at this specification adds Smart Key with keyless entry and engine start/stop button and back storage pockets to both driver and passenger seats and luggage storage net. KONA Premium also sees the introduction of the high end KRELL premium audio system, including an 8 speaker system with external amplifier and subwoofer. The KRELL system is controlled via an 8” touchscreen centre console display with satellite navigation and LIVE services, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. A wireless phone charging pad also features. Raising the specification further, the KONA Premium SE 1.0 T-GDi 120PS at £21,195, builds on the already comprehensive Premium specification by adding leather seat facings, with electrically adjustable drivers and passenger seats, which also both offer seat heating and ventilation. Further convenience additions for Premium SE specifications include heated steering wheel, rear centre arm rest, power folding door mirrors and front parking sensors. New for KONA, the Premium SE introduces the Head Up Display (HUD) which projects relevant information directly to the drivers line of sight. The HUD is projected onto an 8” screen, which lowers into the dashboard when not in use and is fully adjustable for both angle and height for optimum visibility for all drivers. Displayed information is customisable with options to include key information on speed, navigation, fuel levels, warning functions such as Blind Spot Detection and Lane Keeping Assist, as well as information on telephone connectivity and audio.

