/Matching Pair: McLaren MSO R Coupe and Spider

One of the best thing about being filthy rich is that you don’t have to pick and choose. Like, if you are fond of both the coupe and the spider version of a supercar, you get them both. And while you’re at it, you make them build you personal, bespoke versions too. That is, basically, how these McLaren MSO R models came to be.

Built by McLaren Special Operations based on a personal commission, McLaren MSO R is a unique take on the 650S, although it has the engine from the 675LT. Actually, the engine is further tuned for this model to churn out 688 horsepower 700Nm (516lb ft) of torque. So it’s not really based on anything, and it gets a ‘crossover’ muffler to increase pipe length and optimise gas flow and titanium end pipes.

But the main thing about bespoke projects such as this is the way the cars look. McLaren MSO R coupe and Spider both features the same visual cues, beginning with a Liquid Silver paint job. The only difference is the coupe has a satin finish whereas the spider gets a glossy coat. Other common features include carbon fiber stripes and twin-element. What’s more, the rear wing, bumper, bonnet, louvered fenders, roof scoop and rear deck are all in MSO Visual Carbon Fibre (VCF). The wheels are of a 5-spoke design, satin-finished on the coupe and glossy on the spider.

The interior is dominated by Alcantara trim in black with red stitching. The main highlights here include MSO R logo embroidered in black on the headrest, custom steering with carbon fibre upper and lower, Alcantara grip, and Delta Red stripes, switches in gloss black and vent mechanisms in satin black, and bezels in carbon fibre.

“An MSO Personal Commission is the highest level of partnership between a customer and McLaren Special Operations, undertaken to design, develop and create unique interpretations of McLaren cars, expertly tailored to meet the exact requirements of the owner. A typical MSO Personal Commission extends beyond paint colours and materials and finishes to encompass changes to body and interior design and also dynamic and powertrain enhancements as required. The result is a McLaren personalised by MSO to become a car that is literally one of a kind – or in the case of these stunning MSO R cars, one of a matched pair.” Jolyon Nash, Executive Director, Global Sales and Marketing, McLaren Automotive

