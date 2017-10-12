/SEMA 2017: Ford Focus RS by UTI, Tjin, and Pennzoil

The next tricked-out, SEMA-bound Focus we want to show you is a the result of a joint project between three giants. Universal Technical Institute, Tjin Edition and Pennzoil came together to make this Ford Focus RS a one-of-a-kind, unrivaled street racer. With the resources of this bunch the RS could have all it wanted.
And so it proves. Ford Focus RS by UTI, Tjin, and Pennzoil gets a complete performance package inducing FullRace intercooler, piping and intake and Ford Performance exhaust. In terms of visuals the car is surprisingly understated. Well, apart from the Pennzoil yellow paint job, that is. The RS features a discreet aero kit with no giant wing or swollen wheel arches. This kit is designed for performance and not showing off. The same is true of the bagged suspension and wheels. You don’t usually see a SEMA car that gives substance a higher priority than style, but Pennzoil’s Ford Focus RS is one of them. For that reason we think this car is worthy of a lot of respect.
Ford Focus RS by UTI, Tjin, and Pennzoil Specs:
Base Vehicle
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 3L EcoBoost I4 engine
- 6-speed manual transmission
Powertrain
- Ford Performance exhaust **
- Ford Performance short throw shifter**
- FullRace intercooler and piping
- FullRace intake
- Optima Battery
Chassis
- BC Racing coilovers
- Baer Brakes (6 piston calipers and rotors)
Wheels & Tires
- Rotiform (19”x9.5”) wheels
- Falken FK150 (245/35/19)
Exterior
- Anderson Composite carbon fiber body accessories
- Axalta Pennzoil yellow paint
Interior
- Ford Accessories:*
- Carbon fiber shift knob
- Carbon fiber instrument cluster
- Carbon fiber window switch cover
- Kicker audio components
