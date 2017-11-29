/2019 Subaru Ascent 8-Seater SUV Officially Unveiled

We’ve been hearing a lot about this car, and finally last night at the Los Angeles Auto show we got to see it in production trim. The all-new 2019 Subaru Ascent is the Japanese company’s ticket to play in the large SUV segment. And they are coming out guns blazing.

The Ascent comes with a number of features you don’t find in too many cars in this class. You can have this SUV in 7- or 8-seater configurations, and that alone puts it in a special club. Then you have the 260 horsepower BOXER engine combined with Subaru’s legendary rally-bred all-wheel-drive running gear. That translates to versatility, performance and peace of mind. And of you have the legendary reliability and affordability of the brand. All of this is blended in the 2019 Subaru Ascent with the latest safety and connectivity technologies.

Designed to appeal to dynamic families with a lot of people and cargo to haul around, the Ascent features a 2.4-liter BOXER engine mated to Subaru’s high-torque Lineartronic CVT (continuously variable transmission) and legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Everyone inside will have a good time throughout the journey, what with the 19 standard cup and bottle holders, 8 USB charging ports, 4G LTE WiFi, and three- zone automatic climate control. They will be safe too, thanks to the size of the thing and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology.

2019 Subaru Ascent EyeSight package include Automatic Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure and Sway Warning, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, and new EyeSight Assist Monitor (EAM) which provides a heads-up display of the EyeSight system warnings as well as system status information on the windshield of the vehicle. Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are also available. Steering Responsive Headlights are standard on Limited and Touring models.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]