/Gordon Murray Supercar Teased Under IGM Brand

After decades of helping other people build awesome supercars, from McLaren F1 to the new TVR, the automotive legend that is Gordon Murray wants to make something he can put his own name on. This is it – well, its silhouette at least – a supercar that will be built under Murray’s resurrected IGM brand and said to be so advanced, it’ll make McLaren P1 look like it’s from the Fifties.

Murray’s love of aerodynamic is apparently given free reign in the design of this as yet unnamed supercar. They say it “will incorporate some of the most advanced aerodynamics yet seen on a road car.” Latest material and technology will be employed in the building of this machine, and great care will be taken to ensure “light weight and driving pleasure” remain the main of focus of the development team throughout.

The new Gordon Murray supercar will be based on his iStream platform just like the new TVR Griffith. IT features high-strength aluminium sections in place of the steel used in iStream and iStream Carbon. The gains in terms of weight saving are huge, and the strength is among the best. iStream superlight is the ultimate development of iStream technology and promises to be the lightest and most efficient process for body-in-white manufacturing for decades to come. There is no word yet as to what sort of powertrain this creature will boast.

The invitation-only ‘One Formula’ exhibition at Dunsfold Park gathers – for the first and possibly only time – almost every race and road car from Gordon Murray’s 50-year career. The exhibition also celebrates the 10-year anniversary of both the Gordon Murray Design business and iStream manufacturing process, as well as the 25th year since the McLaren F1 road car entered production. On display are 40 different vehicles and designs, including familiar milestone cars* as well as those that have never or rarely been on show before. The exhibition charts the history of advanced aerodynamics and composite technology in each of Gordon Murray’s projects, and features detailed insight into Gordon Murray Design’s ground-breaking iStream manufacturing technology.

