/José Mourinho Becomes 100,000th Jaguar F-Pace Buyer, Helps with the Build

Portuguese football guru José Mourinho has had an amazing life and career. From being an interpreter to a world-class manager, he is now a celebrity of a high enough caliber to score big endorsement deals such as what he has going on with JLR. As part of this deal Mourinho was awarded the 100,000th Jaguar F-Pace, and all he had to do was show up at the production line in Jag overall and pretend to work on the car.

But hey, given the success the man has had on an doff the pitch, José Mourinho deserves these special treatments. And anyway, this stunt with him paying a surprise visit to the production line was kind of cool as they made it into a little motivational event of sorts for the employees. Upon arrival at the line Mourinho, wearing bespoke Jaguar overalls, gave a team talk to the employees and motivate them to go out there and build him a nice F-Pace. He then went to the line himself and messed around for a while, fingering this and that and wiping the grille of his car with a rag.

Mourinho said: “It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar’s factory and see all the cars, technology and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car. Jaguar is a brand that I have been involved with for many years. Back in 2014, I was the first UK customer to receive the F-TYPE Coupe and now to become the 100,000th Jaguar F-PACE customer is something that is very special.”

