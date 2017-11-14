/McLaren 720S MSO for Dubai Inspired by Bruce McLaren

Dubai Motor Show 2017 saw the debut of a new bespoke McLaren 720S MSO for Dubai. Built to order based on a special commission a a tribute to the city of Dubai, this sating black and gold 720S is inspired by the words of the company’s founder Bruce McLaren. The thing is though, his words are written in Arabic on the rear wing.

As far as unique touches go, that’s really something. The famous quote by Bruce, which you will find below, is represented in Arabic script in gold, stylised to echo the Dubai skyline. The 1 of 1 McLaren 720S MSO for Dubai also features Zenith Black paint with a satin finish, gold-coloured alloy wheels, a 24-carat gold engine heatshield and gold-coloured interior components. There is also a unique plaque inside commemorating the build of this special model which apparently added more than 120 hours to the production process. The rear wing alone took 30 hours to complete.

Besides the unique gold touches, the McLaren 720S MSO for Dubai comes with MSO Defined carbon fibre exterior upgrade packs including rear diffuser, front splitter and air intakes, rear bumper and roof panel, plus door mirror arms, rear aero bridge and deck and engine covers. The interior is garnished with black Alcantara and black leather trim, MSO Defined carbon fibre sill panels, fascia vents and steering wheel, regular carbon fibre interior upgrade pack, satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold-coloured centre band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue to the spokes.

Mechanically, the car is a standard 720S with a 4.0 V8 twin-turbocharged engine capable of accelerating from 0 – 200km/h (0 – 124mph) in just 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 341km/h (212mph). The owner will take delivery of the car after the show.

“To do something well is so worthwhile that to die trying to do it better cannot be foolhardy. It would be a waste of life to do nothing with one’s ability, for I feel that life is measured in achievement, not in years alone”. Bruce McLaren, From the Cockpit, 1964

