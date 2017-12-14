/Hyundai KONA Earns 5-Star Safety Rating

As if you needed yet another reason to consider the 2018 Hyundai Kona as your next crossover, Euro NCAP has jut named it one of the safest vehicles in the segment. The safety assessment institute has awarded the Kona with the maximum score of 5 stars.

The stars were awarded to Hyundai Kona aster a series of rigorous crash tests in which the compact SUV’s numerous safety features were evaluated in simulated scenarios. The Kona features Hyundai SmartSense safety package, the highlights of which were the main force behind its excellent performance. Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), High-Beam Assist (HBA) with Static Low Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Blind-Spot Detection (BSD) and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCCA) are among the top features of this car. A clever design and available all-wheel-drive help with the passive safety of the vehicle.

So you can add safety to the list of pros for the Kona, a list which also includes affordability, style,good engines, and great equipment.

“The five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP for the All-New KONA proves that our newest SUV fulfils the highest standards for the safety of our customers,” says Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The top result demonstrates that Hyundai Motor not only offers technology-driven and innovative solutions, but also makes them easily accessible to everyone.”

