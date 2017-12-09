/Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport Limited Edition for UK

Feast your eyes on what is perhaps the ultimate version of the lovely MX-5, at least before you go aftermarket. The new Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport is a limited edition of just 300 units for the United Kingdom. It boasts not just special exterior and interior appointments, but also the best engine Mazda has to offer for this car.

And it starts at £25,595. There is a lot of value packed in the Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport, beginning with the 2.0 liter SKYACTIV-G which produces 160 horsepower. The power is complemented with a limited slip differential, Bilstein dampers and a strut brace. So to drive, the Z-Sport is significantly sharper than its non-Z brethren. The new 17 inch BBS wheels also help with this.

The black rims are part of the exclusive appearance package for the Mazda MX-5 Z-Sport. Other highlights include deep cherry red fabric hood and Machine Grey Metallic paint. Put together, they give the little sports car remarkably good looks and plenty of attitude. As for the interior, the 25 grand buys you some really good features such as Stone Leather seats and Radiant Ebony Mica paint, brushed aluminium dash inserts, alloy pedals and coordinated stitching on the steering wheel, gear knob and handbrake. Each car also comes with a numbered plaque.

Commenting on the launch of the new MX-5 Z-Sport, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director Mazda Motors UK said, “the MX-5’s new cherry coloured roof was shown for the first time in public at the recent Tokyo Motor Show where it received a very positive reception. I’m delighted that we can bring it to UK MX-5 buyers as part of the exciting Z-Sport limited edition model.” Adding, “We’ve had a long tradition of producing distinctive limited edition MX-5s that allow customers to drive a sports car with stand-out looks and enhanced equipment, and the new Z-Sport is one of the best yet. The stunning combination of the cherry red roof and Machine Grey Metallic paint make this one of the most exclusive looking MX-5s we’ve ever offered and I’m sure it will be a very popular choice when it arrives in dealerships next March.”

