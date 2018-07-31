/2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF – Pricing and Specs

Along with the upgrades they have given to the regular MX-5 Roadster, Mazda has also thought a few new tricks to the hardtop version. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF comes with more power as well as new features and equipment that make using the car on a daily basis a lot sweeter.

While most other manufacturers in this segment are downsizing their engines to 1.4 liter or even smaller, Mazda sticks to their guns with the 2.0 liter SKYACTIV-G motor. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF features a tuned version of that unit with an extra 26 horsepower and 3 lb-ft of torque for a total of 181 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 151 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm. Now that is some decent power for a tiny sports car like the Miata. The new engine comes paired to either a standard SKYACTIV-MT 6-speed manual transmission or an available 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Sport mode.

Equipment-wise, the new hardtop Miata boasts new, standard tilt/telescoping steering column with 30mm of telescoping and 42mm of tilt range, standard rearview camera, available Traffic Sign Recognition, and available Smart City Brake Support low-speed automatic emergency braking. There are a bunch of trims and packages to choose from, including the always great Grand Touring, the Club, and the GT-S package. You have to decide whether it’s unadulterated driving fun you want, or extra luxury features. They are all good value as far as pricing is concerned. Speaking of which, you can find the MSRP for all 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF below…

Model/Package MX-5 RF MX-5 Grand Touring 6MT $33,335

• GT-S Package (6MT only) $750 MX-5 Grand Touring 6AT $34,410 Auburn Nappa Leather (MX-5 Grand Touring only) $300 MX-5 Club 6MT $32,345 • Brembo/BBS Package $3,770 • Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package $4,670 MX-5 Club 6AT $32,945 • Club i-ACTIVSENSE Package* $450

*Not available with Brembo/BBS Package or Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package

