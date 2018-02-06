/2019 Mazda6 Tourer (Wagon) Confirmed for Geneva Debut

Mazda announced their 2018 Geneva Motor Show lineup today, and the star of the booth appears to be the Mazda6. Geneva will see the European debut of the new and upgraded Mazda6 sedan, plus the world premiere of 2019 Mazda6 Tourer, the station wagon version. They are also bringing along a couple of recent concepts.

2019 Mazda6 Tourer is a remarkable car as it makes as already amazing car even better. What we have here is a practical and affordable family car with the sportiness, handling, and quality inherent in all Mazda products. Just about the only thing that might prevent a shopper of station wagons from buying this car is the design. And by that we don’t mean the design is bad. It is just not everyone’s cup of tea. Now, Mazda has done a lot to tone down their ultra-exuberant design of this past few years. But their cars are still very unique in their classes, which is both good and bad.

Along with the 2019 Mazda6 Tourer we will see at Geneva Motor Show the Mazda VISION COUPE and Mazda KAI, two brilliant concepts which we have already looked at thoroughly. Perhaps more fascinating that these is the showcase of Mazda’s revolutionary SKYACTIV-X next-generation petrol engine. It features an innovative combustion method called Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI). This is what gives the diesel engines their frugality, and now Mazda has brought it to petrol engines as well.

