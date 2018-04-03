/2018 Mazda3 Sport Black Goes on Sale in the UK

Following the Sport Black version of the Mazda2, UK customers now get the same treatment for that car’s big sister. The new Mazda3 Sport Black limited edition is now on sale in the UK with some nice extra features and a little bit of exclusivity, priced at £21,595.

Granted, something like Mazda3 is never ‘exclusive’ in the real sense of the word. But the 2018 Mazda3 Sport Black is limited to just 700 units, and it comes with some distinguishing features on the outside to set it apart from regular versions. The main highlights of the exterior include Jet Black roof spoiler and door mirrors, which complement free-of-charge Soul Red Metallic, Snowflake White Pearlescent and Eternal Blue Mica paint choices.

The UK-spec Mazda3 Sport Black is based on 120ps SE-L Nav model but comes with a number of extras. Reversing camera, LED highlights with Adaptive front lighting system and Smart keyless entry are among the main features, plus a heated steering wheel, BOSE Surround-Sound System, cruise control and dual-zone climate control, and of course MZD-Connect system, 7” colour touchscreen display and Multimedia Commander with standard navigation.

“The Mazda3 is a core model in our line-up, one that continues to be popular with both private and fleet customers. The Sport Black special edition delivers even more value to our customers and I’m sure the its winning combination of extra equipment, distinctive styling enhancements and competitive price will make this a very popular addition to the already extensive Mazda3 range,” commented Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK.

