/2018 Mazda2 Sport Black Special Edition for UK

If you are looking for a posh supermini this season, look no further than the new Mazda2 Sport Black. Granted, the badge is not really that classy. But this little guy is a fine vehicle, packed with style and equipment and powered by a peppy engine. It’s exclusive, too.

With a limited production run of just 500 units, the Mazda2 Sport Black Special Edition is a rare thing to see on the street. The small hatchback also looks sufficiently better than the regular version to justify the £15,995 price tag. The main features of the package include Brilliant Black detailing on the mirror caps, rear roof spoiler, skirt trims, grille and shark fin antenna, plus 16-inch black alloy wheels and privacy glass. What’s more, you can choose among Deep Crimson Mica, Dynamic Blue Mica or Machine Grey Metallic paint finishes free of charge.

As for the engine, 2018 Mazda2 Sport Black is powered by 1.5-litre SKYACTIV-G petrol engine developing 90 horsepower. Being a Mazda, however, the car puts that power to good use. The drive is engaging and fun. You even get G-Vectoring Control (GVC) as standard. The system varies engine torque to optimise loading on the wheels when cornering to indiscernibly increase handling precision and improve comfort. The Black Sport is not the range-topping Mazda2 in the UK, but it seems to be best of the lot all things considered.

2018 Mazda2 UK Pricing and Specification

SE+ SE-L+ / SE-L Nav+ Sport Black+ SKYACTIV-G Petrol OTR OTR OTR 1.5 75ps £13,295 £14,095 – 1.5 90ps – £14,895 £15,995

