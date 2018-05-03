/2019 Mazda CX-3 MSRP Confirmed – Start at $20,390

Mazda has confirmed the official pricing for the new 2019 Mazda CX-3 compact crossover in America. The cute little city SUV has a starting MSRP of $20,390, a good figure considering the package you get even with a basic model. The CX-3 is also one of the nicest cars to drive in this segment.

That fun drive is largely due to the peppy SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine, paired with a SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission, which is standard setup for all 2019 Mazda CX-3 models. It develops 148 horsepower and 146 lb-ft torque, and though it comes with front-wheel-drive by default, you can order i-ACTIV all-wheel drive on every trim level. The car also re-calibrated steering, re-tuned suspension, and standard G-Vectoring Control – other major reasons for that delightful drive.

As for features sand equipment, all 2019 Mazda CX-3 trims benefit from a re-designed center console, as a result of employing electronic parking brake, and Smart City Brake Support. MAZDA CONNECT is also standard, as is rear view camera and bluetooth. Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System and Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, fabric-upholstered seats, power windows, power remote door locks, power mirrors, push-button start, and two USB ports are among the other notable standard features. With higher trim levels you get fancier decoration and advanced safety features, details of which are mentioned below.

MSRP for the 2019 Mazda CX-3 (excluding destination charge):

Front-Wheel Drive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive Mazda CX-3 Sport $20,390 $21,790 Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package $1,100 $1,100 Mazda CX-3 Touring $22,475 $23,875 Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package $1,000 $1,000 Touring Preferred Equipment Package $1,410 $1,410 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring $25,745 $27,145 Grand Touring Premium Package $710 $710

Mazda CX-3’s new Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package adds Mazda’s full suite of safety technologies, including Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Active Driving Display, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic climate control, automatic on/off LED headlights and LED combination tail lights. The mid-level CX-3 Touring upgrades to 18-inch wheels and adds Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated side mirrors, automatic on/off LED headlights, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers and new piano black pillar accents. CX-3 Touring features black leatherette seating surfaces with three-level heating adjustment for the front seats. The driver is also treated to a leather shift knob and steering wheel, while the front passenger seat adds a new manual seat lifter. CX-3 Touring also receives a newly available Touring i-ACTIVSENSE Package. This package adds Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Control, Adaptive Front-lighting System, Active Driving Display, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Pedestrian Detection, Smart Brake Support, LED headlights and LED combination tail lights to the CX-3 Touring trim level. Also available is the Touring Preferred Equipment Package with BOSE®7-speaker premium sound system, power glass moonroof, SiriusXM satellite radio with a 4-month subscription, HD radio and a cargo cover. Finally, the top-level CX-3 Grand Touring builds upon the all the available CX-3 Touring standard and available features and includes Parchment or black full-leather seating surfaces with high-gloss, pleated piping. Chrome accents on the front bumper and side sills, as well as the design of the LED combination taillights, complement its upmarket appeal. CX-3 Grand Touring comes with a full-color Active Driving Display head-up unit, power moonroof, adaptive LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Mazda Navigation and paddle shifters.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]