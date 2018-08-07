/2019 Mazda CX-9 Pricing, Specs, Upgrades

The full-size SUV market in the U.S. is not really as crowded as you might think, which is probably why Mazda can get away with upgrading their contender for this segment, the Mazda CX-9, once every century. But they have done it now, sort of, and gave the 2019 model a bunch of extra equipment.

The main highlights of the upgraded 2019 Mazda CX-9 include factory-equipped Apple CarPlay and Android Auto infotainment from the Touring trim upward, 360°View Monitor, ventilated front seats and SiriusXM Travel Link Services. You also get retuned suspension that offers a smoother, quieter and more natural ride and greater sound suppression in addition to thicker headliner and thicker floor mats so the whole thing is more quiet and comfortable for long distance cruising.

The standard equipment on every 2019 Mazda CX-9 include 18-inch alloy wheels, 7-inch MAZDA CONNECT infotainment screen with revised Commander control knob, cloth seats, LED headlights and tail lights, one-touch front and rear power windows, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, keyless entry and push-button start, Smart City Brake Support automatic emergency braking, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. That is a lot of kit for a $32,280 car, but if you are willing to spend more, you get a lot more.

2019 Mazda CX-9 MSRP

Model Front-Wheel Drive i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive Mazda CX-9 Sport $32,280 $34,080 • Sport Package $1,290 $1,290 Mazda CX-9 Touring $35,330 $37,130 • Touring Premium Package $2,390 $2,390 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring $40,840 $42,640 Mazda CX-9 Signature $45,365

