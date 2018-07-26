/2019 Mazda MX-5 (US-Spec) Gets Power and Tech Upgrade
2019 Mazda MX-5 (US-Spec) Gets Power and Tech Upgrade

Responding rather quietly to what their customers have been asking for the last two years, Mazda has implemented a number of upgrades on the latest iteration of the Miata. The 2019 Mazda MX-5 comes with 17 percent more power and new high-tech equipment for improved convenience and safety. 

Adding more power to the MX-5 kind of goes against the car’s whole philosophy which is to achieve greatness through a perfect balance low weight, moderate power and managed expectations. But people have been asking for it, and so 2019 Mazda MX-5 gets a boost SKYACTIV-G 2.0-liter engine and now offers 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. Apparently the engineers have done some real hard-core technical work on the engine to achieve the extra oomph and also increase the redline to 7,500 rpm.

Among the less boring technical work they have done we can mention the addition of a new exhaust system with a richer noise and a higher final drive ratio for the transmission. But besides the power upgrade the 2019 Mazda MX-5 also comes with a new brown soft top for those who are tired of black, and it gets new black metallic 17-inch wheels, a newly telescoping steering wheel (30mm of travel), easier-to-open doors and revised door stops and revised cupholders and seat levers as well.

In terms of more techy features, the 2019 Miata comes with a new, standard rearview camera and newly available features such as Traffic Sign Recognition and Smart City Brake Support in addition to other i-ACTIVSENSE safety technologies. Mazda mentions that the new equipment adds 7lbs to the weight of the car, but you can alleviate that by not having lunch.

