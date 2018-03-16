/2018 Mazda6 Sedan Priced from $21,950 in America

Well, there you have it. There is no excuse now not to consider the 2018 Mazda6 as your next mid-range sedan. You already knew that it was handsome, well-built, well-equipped, and great to drive. And now you know that it’s affordable as well. The 6 starts at just $22K which is great for a car like this.

2018 Mazda6 launches with a turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T, the very size of which may put some people off in this age of downsizing. But you have to realize this is a very technologically advanced engine. What is more, it comes with standard cylinder deactivation which shuts off its two outside cylinders in cruising conditions for even more efficiency. So you get 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque which is above the standard of this class, but the same fuel economy as a 120 PS unit. The base Mazda6 is equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, but higher trim levels offer the choice of a SKYACTIV-DRIVE six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 Mazda6 trim we would choose is the Sport. It starts at $23,000, comes with the automatic ‘box, and boasts such nice features as: electronic parking brake, cloth seats, a six-way manual driver’s seat with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, remote keyless entry, push-button start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, cruise control, 17-inch alloy wheels, a six-speaker audio system, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system with and Commander control knob and touchscreen control, rearview camera, a new eight-inch display screen, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. What else could you really ask for 23 grand? There are higher trim levels still, which add mainly tech features like Smart Brake Support, Lane-Departure Warning, adaptive Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep Assist.

The MSRP for every 2018 Mazda6 trim is as follows:

Mazda6 Sport 6MT $21,950 Mazda6 Sport 6AT $23,000 • Sport i-ACTIVSENSE Package (6AT only) $625 Mazda6 Touring $25,700 Mazda6 Grand Touring $29,200 Mazda6 Grand Touring Reserve $31,700 Mazda6 Signature $34,750

