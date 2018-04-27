/Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black Limited Edition Announced for UK

Mazda is bolstering the MX-5 range in Britain with a high-end, range-topping, well-equipped, limited edition. It’s called the Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black and it is limited to only 300 units with exclusive visual features and extra equipment.

The Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black is in many ways the most appealing version of the car, at least objectively. While we ourselves prefer the simpler soft-top version, many might find the all-weather capabilities and the security of the hardtop RF more appealing. What’s more, the Sport Black comes with the 160 horsepower 2.0 liter SKYACTIV-G, which is the engine to go for if you want to have proper fun.

Visually, the car comes in exclusive Eternal Blue Mica paint garnished with contrasting black rear spoiler and door mirrors. There is also gunmetal alloy wheels, unique floor mats, scuff plates and badging. Equipment-wise, Mazda MX-5 RF Sport Black is based on the SE-L Nav and comes as standard with leather seats, rain-sensing front wipers, rear parking sensors and automatic headlights. all of that makes the £25,695 asking price sound like good value. The sports car goes on sale form May 28.

Commenting on the launch of the new RF Sport Black, Peter Allibon, Sales Director Mazda Motors UK said, “I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive RF model to our customers. With it joining the Z-Sport convertible in the line-up, we now have an unrivalled choice of MX-5s in the range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need with one of our special edition models.”

