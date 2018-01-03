/2018 Peugeot 308 TCR Race Car Unveiled

The fans of Peugeot 308 GTi will be happy to know that their hot hatch now has some serious motorsport cred. Well, yes, there was the 308 Racing Cup before, but the new 2018 Peugeot 308 TCR is in a much cooler proposition.

Available to order from today, the Peugeot 308 TCR is built for TCR and international touring car competitions. It can be used in VLN (in Germany), CER (in Spain) CITE (in Italy), BGDC (in Belgium) and other endurance racing championships like the 24H Series. So it’s a very versatile race car and makes possible the prospect of affordable professional racing. The car is priced at 109,000 EUR before taxes and options.

The racing machine is close to the production 308 GTi, boasting a four-cylinder turbocharged engine tuned to make 350 horsepower 420 Nm of torque. This engine lasts for 5,000 kilometer, which id double what is necessary for a TCR season. Transmission-wise, it gets a 6-speed sequential unit controlled by steering wheel-mounted paddles. Racing suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars at the front and back as well numerous as ride height, track, and camber settings, powerful brakes, and massive aero kit along with 18 inch wheels are among the other racing highlights of the 2018 Peugeot 308 TCR.

“The PEUGEOT 308 RACING CUP was already eligible for the TCR, but the rapid development of championships based on TCR regulations inspired us to go further in looking for performance to accompany the ambitions of our customers, all the way up to the very top level – which from 2018 will be represented by the FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR). So, the arrival of the new PEUGEOT 308TCR comes at just the right time, illustrating the deep engagement that PEUGEOT SPORT enjoys with its customers. In order to meet their justified demands, we’ve used our experience and expertise to come up with a car that is competitive, reliable and always increasingly enjoyable to drive.” Mayeul Tyl, PEUGEOT Citroën Racing Shop Director

