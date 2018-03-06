/2019 Peugeot 508 First Edition Now Available to Order

Peugeot took the automotive world by storm when they revealed their new 508 sedan with its unique looks and cool cabin. Now, as the car gets ready for its world premiere at Geneva Motor Show, online reservations open for the 2019 Peugeot 508 First Edition, the exclusive launch version.

Equipped with all the good options and available in two exclusive colors of Dark Blue and Ultimate Red, the Peugeot 508 First Edition is further distinguished from normal models by shiny black-shell front end and 19″ Augusta alloy wheels in grey. Inside the cabin you get black leather upholstery, alcantara accents, and zebrano-type wood decor. Other highlights include perforated full-grain leather steering wheel and satin chrome decor, a black roof liner, Full LED concealed lighting, aluminium pedals and door sills marked First Edition.

2019 Peugeot 508 First Edition comes with a choice of PureTech 225 horsepower petrol or Diesel Blue HDi engine with 180 horsepower, both with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Being a range-topping model, the car is fully equipped with iCockpit, 10 inch display incorporating connected 3D navigation with voice recognition plus TomTom services, FOCAL high-fidelity sound system and exclusive wireless headphones, signed by the Peugeot Design Lab, which allow you to listen to music even outside the car.

If you fancy a new 508 you’d better hurry up and visit Peugeot’s official website in your region. The First Edition goes on sale only in a few European countries, each getting only a limited number of car to maintain exclusivity.

