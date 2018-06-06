/2019 Peugeot 508 SW Wagon Is Even Nicer Than the Sedan

You definitely remember a few months ago Peugeot took the automotive world by storm when they revealed the new 508 Sedan. That superb looking car has now spawned a wagon version with the 2019 Peugeot 508 SW, and this thing is an even more enticing proposition than the saloon model.

Going on sale in January next year, the 2019 Peugeot 508 SW is a blend of style, technology and practicality. It looks dynamic, hunkered down, and very sexy indeed, what with its swooping lines, sloping roof, frameless doors and cool LED lights. This is the kind of car you walk up to every morning with a smile. It makes the most mundane tasks, such as the school run, an enjoyable occasion.

As good as that exterior is though, the best part of 2019 Peugeot 508 SW is its interior. Some may find Peugeot’s iCockpit with its massive screen, oddly placed instruments, and small steering wheel a bit overwhelming. But we’ve been living with ordinary, frankly boring cabins for years and welcome the oddity of an avant-garde design like this. The fancy design does not mean the 508 SW lacks practicality, though. The car offers excellent comfort and up to 1,780 liters of luggage room, plus tech features such as a FOCAL audio system, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Keeping Assist and a Night Vision system with infra-red camera.

Engine-wise, the 508 SW launches with two new petrol options, a 180 S&S EAT8 and 225 S&S EAT8, and four diesels, including 130 S&S BVM6, 130 S&S EAT8, 160 S&S EAT8 and 180 S&S EAT8. They all benefit from the new EAT8 automatic transmission which has a freewheeling ECO mode. Later in 2019 there will also be a plug-in hybrid option with 50 km of electric range.

