/Peugeot Unveils New Plug-In Hybrid Range

Following the unavoidable path of hybridizing their products, Peugeot announced new versions of the 3008 and the 508. To be launched in autumn 2019, the plug-in hybrid 3008 SUV, the 508 and 508 SW benefit from HYBRID and HYBRID4 systems.

The key features of Peugeot’s plug-in hybrid systems include ZEV 100% electric mode, 4-wheel drive mode with the HYBRID4, Sport mode, Comfort mode or Hybrid mode. They boast a Lithium-ion (300V) battery with a capacity between 11.8 KWh and 13.2KWh. This battery enables a range of up to 30 miles on a single electric charge. As for energy preservation features, they have i-Booster, a braking system which conserves power as the car brakes or decelerates, and e-SAVE which has to do with route planning.

Given the small size of the battery in Peugeot’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, a full charge can be achieved in two hours using a Wallbox (6.6 kW 32A). The hybrid models get a special version of the iCockpit which gives priority to relevant information such as driving mode, electric gauge level and available electrical distance, as well as electricity consumption and fuel consumption. In terms of power, the 508 and 508 SW HYBRID get 225hp/165kW (180hp/132kW engine + 110hp/80kW electric), while the 3008 HYBRID4 packs more than 300hp/220kW (200hp/147kW + 110hp/80kW).

Laurent Blanchet, PEUGEOT Product Director, said “The PEUGEOT Plug-in Hybrid engines are a unique opportunity for the brand to complement the powerful ranges of the PEUGEOT 3008 SUV and the all-new PEUGEOT 508 and 508 SW. They give our customers the opportunity to buy a powerful 3008 SUV AWD or a 508 (Fastback or SW) that is efficient and provides improved sensations. “

