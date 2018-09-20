/Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept Is Autonomous, Electric, Connected

Don’t be fooled by the retro looks. The Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept is by far and away the most advanced thing the French company has ever built. It is a vision of the future, according to Peugeot – a vision that remains loyal to the brand’s traditions, at least in terms of styling.

And that styling is one of the coolest things about Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept. It has a strong vintage flavor, bringing to mind Peugeot 504 and 304 from the 70s and 80s. But as we said, the misty-eyed glance at the brand’s heritage end here. The rest of this concept is not just up to date, but actually ahead of its time.

Peugeot e-LEGEND Concept has two autonomous modes and two manual modes. It even comes with fold-away controls and dials like a proper robocar. The autonomous modes have nothing with the actual drive. It has do to with comfort and connectivity, with the Soft mode reducing the info delivered to you to the minimum. The Sharp setting makes you fully engaged with the connectivity features. Same for the manual mode, only here the difference is between either a classic or a sport dash. The concept also features a voice-activated AI personal assistant by SOUNDHOUND.

Powering the e-LEGEND is a fully electric system with 800 Nm torque and 340 Kw power. It is backed by 100 kWh batteries which provide up to 600 km of range. The fast charger is capable of topping up the batteries for 500 km of range in just 25 minutes. And as for performance, 0 to 100 km/h is dealt with in under 4 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 220 km/h.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]